Milik sustains knee ligament damage

Milik was withdrawn seven minutes from time in Dublin after hurting his left knee and underwent further tests on the injury at Ajax.

Scans have shown that the 21-year-old severely strained his knee ligaments and will be out for a number of weeks, meaning Milik may have played his last game for the club.

The Bayer Leverkusen loanee has scored 11 Eredivisie goals this term, with Frank de Boer's men trailing leaders PSV by eight points going into the final six games.