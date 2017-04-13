Milinkovic-Savic signs new Lazio contract to end transfer talk

Lazio have announced that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has renewed his contract to stay with the Serie A side until 2022.

The highly rated 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Juventus following his strong performances this season.

However, the midfielder has committed his future to the capital club by agreeing to extend his deal by an additional two years.

"Lazio announces that the player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has extended his contract until 2022," the club confirmed via their official website.

Milinkovic-Savic's agent, Mateja Kezman, stated this month that the Serbian was keen to stay at Lazio despite the speculation surrounding his future.

"He's totally dedicated to Lazio," former Chelsea and PSV striker Kezman told Tuttomercatoweb.

"He wants to win the Coppa Italia and take Lazio into the Champions League. He's continuing to work and he is growing every day.

"He's doing well at the moment and it's normal that big clubs are paying attention to him. I have a lot of contacts and I've played for big clubs, so there are people calling.

"However, he's only thinking of Lazio."

Milinkovic-Savic has seven goals and seven assists in all competitions this season and struck twice in the two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final triumph over rivals Roma.