Misfiring Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez taunted by pizza chain after Brentford loss
It seems that everyone is in the mood to take a dig at the Reds' record signing, who drew yet another blank on Monday evening
Darwin Nunez has come in for plenty of criticism lately – and on Monday, the struggling Liverpool (opens in new tab) centre-forward was even on the receiving end of stick from *checks notes* Domino's Pizza.
Following the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford (opens in new tab) – their fifth league defeat of the season already – the popular fast food chain took a somewhat harsh dig at Nunez, who had one goal-bound effort cleared off the line and was flagged offside when he eventually did find the net.
The Uruguayan hasn't scored in any competition since a brace against Southampton (opens in new tab) just before the World Cup (where he also failed to score); he's drawn a blank in five of his last six Premier League appearances.
Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start pic.twitter.com/7slR29SPQ7January 2, 2023
And the stats are sure to make for sobering reading for the 23-year-old: no Premier League player has missed more big chances than his 15 (out of 19) this term.
The fact that Nunez has had so many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities (only Erling Haaland and Ivan Toney have had more) shows that he is regularly getting himself in the right positions – but his finishing has all too often been painfully wasteful.
Given that he cost a club-record £85m when he joined from Benfica (opens in new tab) last summer, Liverpool will want to see a much improved end product and fast.
Indeed, Jurgen Klopp criticised Nunez's "shooting technique" (opens in new tab) as his goal drought continued.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
