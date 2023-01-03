Misfiring Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez taunted by pizza chain after Brentford loss

By Tom Hancock
published

It seems that everyone is in the mood to take a dig at the Reds' record signing, who drew yet another blank on Monday evening

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on 2 January, 2023 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has come in for plenty of criticism lately – and on Monday, the struggling Liverpool (opens in new tab) centre-forward was even on the receiving end of stick from *checks notes* Domino's Pizza.

Following the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford (opens in new tab) – their fifth league defeat of the season already – the popular fast food chain took a somewhat harsh dig at Nunez, who had one goal-bound effort cleared off the line and was flagged offside when he eventually did find the net.

The Uruguayan hasn't scored in any competition since a brace against Southampton (opens in new tab) just before the World Cup (where he also failed to score); he's drawn a blank in five of his last six Premier League appearances.

See more

And the stats are sure to make for sobering reading for the 23-year-old: no Premier League player has missed more big chances than his 15 (out of 19) this term.

The fact that Nunez has had so many clear-cut goalscoring opportunities (only Erling Haaland and Ivan Toney have had more) shows that he is regularly getting himself in the right positions – but his finishing has all too often been painfully wasteful.

Given that he cost a club-record £85m when he joined from Benfica (opens in new tab) last summer, Liverpool will want to see a much improved end product and fast.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp criticised Nunez's "shooting technique" (opens in new tab) as his goal drought continued.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...