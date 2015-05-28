MLS Preview: Revs not out for revenge against Galaxy

New England Revolution have the chance to exact revenge on Los Angeles Galaxy but coach Jay Heaps insists his team will be treating the weekend's blockbuster clash like any other match.

The Revolution welcome the Galaxy to Gillette Stadium on Sunday in the pair's first meeting since last year's MLS Cup final, which was won by the latter 2-1 in extra time.

Fast forward almost six months and Revs coach Heaps says revenge is not on the agenda in Foxborough.

"We're focused on LA that's playing this season," Heaps said on Wednesday.

"It's completely different teams – we're a different team and they're a different team.

"We're worried about protecting our field on Sunday night and trying to get a result."

Both teams are in strong positions in their respective conferences this season.

The Revs are second in the East, two points behind leaders DC United, who host Philadelphia Union on Saturday following their 1-0 loss at Portland Timbers during the week.

As for the Galaxy, they are fourth in the West after consecutive wins, having trumped Real Salt Lake 1-0 midweek.

"What happened last year is over with now," said Teal Bunbury. "We're focused on this year and trying to win as many games as possible and winning MLS Cup this year."

Seattle Sounders must back up for their second match in the space of four days against New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

After moving top of the West with a 1-0 win over lowly Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, the Sounders play host to the Red Bulls in Seattle four days later.

On Saturday, Toronto - who faced Premier League giants Manchester City in a midweek friendly - tackle San Jose Earthquakes.

Montreal Impact will be out to extend their winning streak to three matches with victory at Chicago Fire, the Timbers are on the road in Colorado, Orlando City entertain Columbus Crew, lowly New York City welcome Houston Dynamo to the Big Apple, while Real Salt Lake travel to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sporting Kansas City versus DC Dallas kicks off the round on Friday.