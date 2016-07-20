Moggi: Juve should sell Pogba to sign Higuain and Herrera

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi believes the Italian champions should cash in on Paul Pogba in order to fund transfers for Gonzalo Higuain and Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Napoli striker and last season's leading Serie A goalscorer Higuain as speculation regarding Pogba continues to mount amid interest from Manchester United.

United are reportedly ready to break the transfer record in order to lure the France international back to Old Trafford, with the money from that potential deal tipped to help in Juve's pursuit of Higuain.

And Moggi has called on Juve to accept United's offer as the Italian giants pursue Champions League glory.

"The feeling I get is that Higuain will remain at Napoli," Moggi told Radio Crc.

"If I were Juventus, I'd have no doubts at all. I'd sell Pogba immediately and then straight away sign Higuain.

"I'd go to Porto, put Herrera in Pogba's place and nobody could tell the difference.

"Higuain is a far more decisive player. The chances of winning the Champions League would increase and he'd represent a substantial change."