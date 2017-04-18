Monaco must not think they have qualified in Dortmund tie - Falcao

Radamel Falcao has warned Monaco cannot afford to take qualification for granted when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Falcao's strike partner Kylian Mbappe scored twice in last week's opener to help his side to establish a 3-2 advantage ahead of the return clash at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Although the principality club have three away goals in the bank, Falcao says they must expect a renewed challenge from Thomas Tuchel's side as they chase a fourth Champions League semi-final appearance.

"It would be a mistake to think that we are already qualified but it does not come to mind," Falcao told reporters.

"We know that tomorrow is a final, it will be necessary to respect our principles of play. It is up to us to play as we have done since the beginning of the season.

"We are all aware of what happened in Dortmund and we have it in mind. But Dortmund are a great team with great players. We have confidence in ourselves, we have an advantage. But it will be a different game and we go to do our best to qualify.

"Our mindset must be the same as the first leg. This is an important result but nothing is being respected and we must respect our fundamentals, like since the beginning of the season. We'll play the same as usual."

1 day until !!! April 18, 2017

Falcao was linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window, but the Colombia international insists he is settled at the Ligue 1 leaders.

"I feel appreciated and supported by everyone at the club, by the players and by the fans," Falcao said. "I feel good at the club and happy in the city.

"I take full advantage of all the moments, my family is happy here. I feel better on the field, the results are positive. All this explains my current performance.

"I try to bring my experience to the younger players on the squad that have moved up levels."