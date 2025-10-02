‘People always talk' Julian Alvarez addresses Atletico Madrid future amid fresh Liverpool and Barcelona links

Julian Alvarez has revealed he is remaining “very calm” despite speculation over his future at Atletico Madrid.

The striker has made waves on the continent since his eye-catching £81.5m move from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, notching 29 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions for the Spanish side.

Interest in him has only increased this term, with the Argentina international having already raced to 10 goal involvements in just eight LaLiga and Champions League outings.

Julian Alvarez responds to Barcelona and Liverpool interest

The striker is not letting the interest distract him (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes last week, Barcelona and Liverpool are the two primary candidates for luring him away from the Metropolitano.

Despite having the champions of Spain and England hot on his heels, Alvarez – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – is relaxed about the situation.

Barcelona are one of the sides believed to be interested in the forward (Image credit: Soccrates Images/Getty Images)

Following his side’s home win against Frankfurt in the Champions League, Alvarez told ESPN: “Look, I'm very calm about it all.

"People always talk. Last year, there was a lot of talk as well, but the season is just starting and my focus is on getting better every day, doing my best for the club, helping my teammates and winning here.”

That matched the tone of his manager, Diego Simeone, who noted the need to take care of the striker to ensure he has no reason to depart.

“Julian is an extraordinary player,” the Los Rojiblancos boss said, via the same outlet. “He is committed to the team, he is committed to the club, he is giving his all, obviously, and we are delighted to have him with us.”

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone did not seem fazed by the transfer speculation around his main attacker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although that may currently be the case, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the Spanish side will struggle to hang onto the striker if his current form continues, unless Atletico are capable of realistically lifting silverware in multiple competitions.

Barcelona’s need for a striker is evident, with Robert Lewandowski now aged 37 and not starting on a weekly basis. Los Cules will not settle for anything less than a top class replacement, either.

Liverpool’s situation is less clear, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike already competing for minutes upfront, with Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah among those who can play in Alvarez’s other favoured spots. Nevertheless, the Reds have proven this summer that they aren’t shy in the transfer market.

Alvarez is valued at €100m, according to Transfermarkt. Atletico Madrid next play Arsenal, when Champions League football returns.