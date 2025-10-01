Monaco vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Former Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati is now playing for Monaco

Watch Monaco vs Man City on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch the Premier League giants take on Monaco wherever you are in the world...

Monaco vs Man City: Key information • Date: Wednesday 01 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Monaco will be hoping to cause a scalp as they host Premier League giants Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 side, now managed by Adi Hutter, has often been used as a breeding ground for the next generation of talents, with Bernardo Silva once plying his trade at the Stade Louis II many years ago.

City themselves are heading through a transitional period, but come into this one off the back of a stunning 5-1 win over Burnley, in which goal machine Erling Haaland found the net twice late on.

Pep Guardiola's side ensured a winning start when they beat Napoli 2-0 back on September 18, as Haaland and Jeremy Doku both found the net at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Monaco vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Monaco vs Man City on TNT Sports.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 19:45 BST as the game begins.

To watch Monaco vs Man City online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99, but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Monaco vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Monaco vs Man City live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Monaco vs Man City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Monaco vs Man City on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Monaco vs Man City: Champions League preview

Monaco were beaten heavily themselves on Matchday One, with Club Brugge carving them open to inflict a 4-1 defeat just a few weeks ago.

Hutter will want a response from his players, but they are likely to see little of the ball against a team so physically dominant as City can be when they are on song.

The French side, who have now lost five of their last seven matches in Europe's top competition, have already plummeted to 34th in the table, but that won't matter much at this stage.

The main headline remains whether Paul Pogba will be considered fit enough for a dream debut against Man City, but the former Manchester United man is still said to be a few weeks away from full fitness.

City were back to their best as they brushed aside the Clarets on Saturday in the Premier League, a side they rarely slip up against it must be said.

Injuries have plagued their side as of late, with Guardiola keeping a watchful eye on a few faces who could return to feature in the sovereign state on Wednesday.

Guardiola is expected to be without trio Abdukodir Khusanov (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (unspecified) and Omar Marmoush (knee) for a little while longer, as they step up their individual recovery programmes.

Rayan Cherki is still sidelined, too, and Rodri may be rested, given his continuing knee problems that again appear to be flaring up.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Monaco 0-2 Manchester City

Monaco are not the team they used to be, which boasted the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Falcao, Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho. City should have enough to earn another victory in our eyes.