Motherwell ask fans for financial help during coronavirus outbreak

Motherwell fans have been asked to dig deep in order to guide the club through the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish Professional Football League was suspended a week ago “until further notice” due to the pandemic and the Scottish FA announced on Thursday night that football in Scotland will not resume before April 30.

With no fixtures to generate income there has already been a financial impact, with Hearts players and staff asked to take a 50 per cent wage cut while Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers have appealed to their supporters for contributions.

The board of the Well Society, the fan group which owns the Lanarkshire side, issued a statement on the club’s official website which read: “As things stand, we await clarity over what will happen with the 2019/20 season.

“Until then, it is difficult to state clearly what challenges – if any – lie ahead. As soon as things are made clearer, we will be able to update our members and the entire Motherwell support.

“As a club, we will stand by the decisions taken by our governing body and its board. We know that there can be no easy answers. We also know that now is not the time for self-interest. Now is the time to secure the common good. More than ever.

“Decisions will need to be taken and we will be part of making good what is decided. Our club is well-managed, well-supervised and well-owned. We are fortunate.

“But this competence and preparedness does not make us immune from the implications of what is happening. The focus of the board of the club is on supporting all of those who depend on us for their income.

“This matters enormously. We also want to do everything we can to engage the community as well in all that will need to be done in the days ahead.

“Times are uncertain, and so we are encouraged by supporters who have already contacted us looking to support the Well Society during this time.

“We would like to extend a massive thank you to all of our supporters who have recently joined or made a donation to the Well Society, as well as highlighting our gratitude to existing members who continue to support us on a regular basis.

“The importance of doing this cannot be overstated. Please encourage all your friends that can afford it to do the same. It will be an investment in securing the future of our club.

“We would welcome any other fans who have the means to similarly consider contributing to the Society at this time, either by pledging a monthly sum or by making a one-off donation.

“Joining or pledging to the Well Society helps to safeguard the future of our club at all times, but in particular your support now helps give comfort as we head towards what will undoubtedly be challenging times.

“Our understanding is that the club will put season tickets on sale in early April, which we encourage all fans who possibly can commit at that early stage to do so.”

The statement continued: “Again, thank you for all your support. The days ahead will be full of pain, we know that. But our community has demonstrated its resilience through many challenges over the years and this one will be met by the same steel.

“We will emerge more together, stronger and connected. Look after yourselves and those around you. We’ll see you at Fir Park on the other side.”