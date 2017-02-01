Mourinho accuses officials of hypocrisy after Klopp claims

Jose Mourinho accused match officials of being hypocritical with how they treat him compared to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Hull City.

Klopp caught the attention of officials during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday and had an exchange with assistant referee Neil Swarbrick.

The German claimed after the match that he shouted "no one can beat us" at Swarbrick before apologising, to which Swarbrick replied with "I like your passion", according to Klopp.

Mourinho alleges that similar displays of "emotion" from himself during United's disappointing draw with Hull were met with threats of being sent to the stands.

"I don't want to speak much because I pay lots of fines," he told Sky Sports. "I pay more than others, much more than others.

"For example, yesterday one manager was told by an official 'I love your emotion'.

"Today [Wednesday] I was told to sit down or I have to go to the stands. On the pitch was the same. I don't want to speak much because I don't want to pay fines.

"They [match officials] don't like my emotion. I think what happens this season [Mourinho's fines] is not for me to say."