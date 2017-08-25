Mourinho congratulates Rooney on England career

Jose Mourinho has congratulated former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney on his international career after he retired from England duty this week.

Rooney left Old Trafford in the off-season after 13 years to return to boyhood club Everton and, after a fine start to the season, he looked set for an England recall until he announced his retirement.

United manager Mourinho has revealed Rooney informed him of the decision in advance and his response was to congratulate the 31-year-old on a record-breaking international career.

"[Rooney] told me the night before," Mourinho said at a pre-match news conference as United prepare to face Leicester City. "I am nobody to tell him I agree, not agree, to do it or not do it.

"I just listened to his reasons and I understand his reasons. He does it for Everton, he does it for his family, so I have no complaints.

"I just realise, like many other people, when he retires, how many matches he played, how many goals he scored, what he represents for the football in this country - and many congratulations for his career with the Three Lions."

Rooney scored 53 international goals to make him England's most prolific international, also appearing 119 times - ranking second for caps behind only Peter Shilton.