‘My Scouse accent wasn’t deliberate, but I didn’t step away from it either’ Jan Molby on the linguistic talents that matched his genius on a football pitch
He played 281 times for Liverpool across 11 seasons and is remembered as much for his accent as his ability
Jan Molby arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 1984 for a ten-day trial with Joe Fagan’s Liverpool. He made his debut less than two weeks after his first training session.
The following season new player-manager Kenny Dalglish made him a proper first-team regular and he had his best campaign in red. A cult Liverpool player was born. In 2022 FourFourTwo named him the 35th best Liverpool player of all-time and the club's 27th best ever signing.
His 21-goals in 1985-86 culminated in a man-of-the-match performance in the first ever all-Merseyside FA Cup Final which Liverpool won 3-1. Molby had a hand in all three goals.
Jan Molby, honorary scouser
He endeared himself to the Anfield crowd, but also the Liverpool people. Not least because of the speed at which he picked up the Scouse accent.
The Dane’s interviews became legendary. He told FourFourTwo he soon realised his was talking like a local.
“I lived in the city centre, so I dealt with a lot of local people. I felt like I spoke good English when I came to the club, but it’s almost a different language in Liverpool.
“I was quick to pick up all of those things. I did show willingness as, in 1984, it was a big thing for an English club to sign a foreign player and I think everybody thought, ‘Is he going to get involved or not?’
“The accent wasn’t deliberate, but I didn’t step away from it, either. It certainly didn’t do any harm, because it made it easier for the local people to warm to me.”
Molby's grasp of English was as exceptional as his midfield skills. Beginning his professional career with Kolding IF before moving to the Netherlands to play for Ajax, he made a significant impact at Liverpool where he played for most of his career.
VIDEO How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan
Molby was celebrated for his vision, passing ability, and intelligence on the ball. He combined technical prowess with a strong physical presence. He was a key figure in Liverpool's success during the late 1980s, contributing to numerous trophies, including league titles and domestic cups.
After his playing career, he transitioned into coaching and management, taking various roles in Denmark and the UK. His contributions to football, both on and off the pitch, have cemented his legacy as a respected figure in the sport.
He was made an ‘Honourary Scouser’ by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool in 2009 having won three English league titles, two FA Cups and many hearts.
Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.
