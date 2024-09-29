‘My Scouse accent wasn’t deliberate, but I didn’t step away from it either’ Jan Molby on the linguistic talents that matched his genius on a football pitch

Jan Molby arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 1984 for a ten-day trial with Joe Fagan’s Liverpool. He made his debut less than two weeks after his first training session.



The following season new player-manager Kenny Dalglish made him a proper first-team regular and he had his best campaign in red. A cult Liverpool player was born. In 2022 FourFourTwo named him the 35th best Liverpool player of all-time and the club's 27th best ever signing.



His 21-goals in 1985-86 culminated in a man-of-the-match performance in the first ever all-Merseyside FA Cup Final which Liverpool won 3-1. Molby had a hand in all three goals.

Jan Molby, honorary scouser

He endeared himself to the Anfield crowd, but also the Liverpool people. Not least because of the speed at which he picked up the Scouse accent.



The Dane’s interviews became legendary. He told FourFourTwo he soon realised his was talking like a local.

Jan Molby on the ball against Leeds United in April 1991 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I lived in the city centre, so I dealt with a lot of local people. I felt like I spoke good English when I came to the club, but it’s almost a different language in Liverpool.



“I was quick to pick up all of those things. I did show willingness as, in 1984, it was a big thing for an English club to sign a foreign player and I think everybody thought, ‘Is he going to get involved or not?’

“The accent wasn’t deliberate, but I didn’t step away from it, either. It certainly didn’t do any harm, because it made it easier for the local people to warm to me.”



Molby's grasp of English was as exceptional as his midfield skills. Beginning his professional career with Kolding IF before moving to the Netherlands to play for Ajax, he made a significant impact at Liverpool where he played for most of his career.

Molby was celebrated for his vision, passing ability, and intelligence on the ball. He combined technical prowess with a strong physical presence. He was a key figure in Liverpool's success during the late 1980s, contributing to numerous trophies, including league titles and domestic cups.

After his playing career, he transitioned into coaching and management, taking various roles in Denmark and the UK. His contributions to football, both on and off the pitch, have cemented his legacy as a respected figure in the sport.



He was made an ‘Honourary Scouser’ by the Lord Mayor of Liverpool in 2009 having won three English league titles, two FA Cups and many hearts.