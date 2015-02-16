Napoli dismiss talk of deal for Palermo's Dybala

Palermo striker Dybala has been likened to Manchester City and Argentina frontman Sergio Aguero, so it is no surprise that a host of clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old.

Maurizio Zamparini, the Palermo president, last week revealed that he is "almost certain" that Dybala will be sold at the end of the season after the rising star rejected a new contract with the Serie A club.

Zamparini claimed Juventus are ready to negotiate a deal for Palermo's prized asset and stated that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were among the other clubs interested in signing Dybala.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Bigon had held negotiations with Dybala's representative, but Napoli released a statement on Monday denying that was the case.

A statement on the club's official website: "Regarding what came out in the press about a meeting in Palermo a few days ago between the Napoli sporting director Riccardo Bigon and the agents of the footballer Dybala, SSC Napoli wishes to inform you all that this 'news piece' is completely devoid of any foundation."

Dybala has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season and played his part in Palermo's 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday.