Napoli name their price for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae: report

Manchester United (opens in new tab) have learned how much it will take for them to sign star Napoli (opens in new tab) centre-back Kim Min-jae this summer.

The South Korea international has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, having enjoyed a mightily impressive first campaign in Serie A.

Kim, 26, has been integral member of Luciano Spalletti's side – who clinched Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years earlier this week.

Kim is mobbed by Napoli fans after Thursday's Scudetto-sealing draw with Udinese (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

But Napoli – who have turned heads by winning the league at a canter after making a profit on transfers last pre-season – could be prepared to part ways with their defensive rock in the next window.

According to Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab), the Partenopei would listen to offers of €60m (£53.3m) for Kim – who joined for €18.1m (£16m) from Fenerbahce last July and is currently valued at at £50m (£44.3m) by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Kim was seen as the successor to Kalidou Koulibaly following his departure for Chelsea (opens in new tab) – and it's fair to say the 6ft 3in defender has lived up to that billing.

He's started 33 of Napoli's 34 Serie A games this term, with the Partenopei keeping 16 clean sheets in the process (out of 17 overall).

Kim has won 49 caps for South Korea, featuring three times at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

As his stock has risen in recent years, Kim has inevitably been the subject of widespread transfer speculation – but it's not something he particularly likes hearing. Speaking in March amid talk of a move to United, he said (opens in new tab):

"As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team ... It's been four or more years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you [the media] don't spread those stories."

Kim featured as Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, in their first home match since being crowned champions.

