Napoli place eye-watering price tag on Victor Osimhen ahead of summer transfer window: report

Victor Osimhen will be one of the most sought-after players in Europe in the summer transfer window, and Napoli have revealed the minimum price they are willing to accept for the Nigerian striker.

Clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in securing Osimhen's services, but will have to pay a considerable transfer fee to bring the 24-year-old to their respective club.

Indeed, 21 goals in 23 Serie A games so far this season proves Osimhen's value, as he propels Napoli towards their first Scudetto since 1990. For that reason, Napoli aren't willing to accept any bid lower than £132 million this summer, according to Italian outlet Il Mattino (opens in new tab).

With Osimhen still having two years remaining on his contract, Napoli have no intention to sell their prized asset. President Aurelio De Laurentiis is notoriously difficult to conduct business with, too, making any potential deal for Osimhen inevitably a long, drawn out process.

However, he could force the club's hand in the upcoming transfer window himself, having previously highlighted his desire to play in England in the future.

Speaking during the awards ceremony at the International Press in Rome in early March, Osimhen explained how his strong performances are with the goal of turning out with Premier League side.

“I know people consider the Premier League to be the most important league in the world. I'm enjoying the moment in Italy and I hope that this growth process will lead me to play in England one day," he said.

Manchester United seems the most logical destination for Osmihen, with Erik ten Hag's side devoid of a world-class striker to score goals.

Anthony Martial's injury problems has severely limited his game time, while on-loan Wout Weghorst arguably isn't up to the required standard for United to challenge for the Premier League title, having failed to score in his eight league starts this season.

Chelsea are desperate for a proper No.9, though, with Kai Havertz often utilised in that position. Better as a second-striker, the German could flourish playing off Osimhen - and the past two transfer windows have proved Chelsea are certainly willing to splash the cash.