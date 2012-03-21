Napoli set up Italian Cup final against Juventus

Napoli had trailed Siena, seeking to make their first final in any competition, 2-1 after the first leg but did not take long to edge ahead when Simone Vergassola put the ball into his own net on 10 minutes.

Edinson Cavani, instrumental in the first goal, added a second on the half-hour after fine build-up play involving fellow forwards Marek Hamsik and Ezequiel Lavezzi to seal a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Juventus, unbeaten this season in Serie A and who squeezed past league leaders AC Milan in the Cup semi-finals, will play fourth-placed Napoli in the final on May 20.