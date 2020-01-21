Nathan Sheron makes Walsall switch

Walsall have signed midfielder Nathan Sheron on loan from Fleetwood until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made over 30 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood last season but has not featured for them in Sky Bet League One in the current campaign.

He told the Saddlers’ official website: “I’m made up to be here. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming games and I’m ready to get going.

“During my loan spell I just want to get Walsall up the table. I want to be playing games and I’m looking forward to getting into the games and hopefully getting us into a play-off position.”

Sheron progressed through Fleetwood’s youth system and has had previous loan spells at Chorley, Chester and Southport.