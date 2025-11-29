How to watch England vs China - Can the Lionesses win at Wembley?

Watch England vs China PR as the back-to-back European champions look to beat the Asian champions in their first match at Wembley since their victorious summer, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

England vs China key information • Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: ITV (UK) • FREE Stream: ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Black Friday deal

England return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since lifting the European trophy for in Switzerland this summer.

The Lionesses face China in the third clash of a four-match 'Homecoming Series' with each fixture played in a different city.

A defeat to Brazil was followed by a resounding win over Australia, with China and Ghana the final opponents in this series.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch England vs China online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs China for FREE in the UK

Watch England vs China in the US

Fans in the USA can watch England vs China on the Paramount+ streaming services. Plans start from $7.99 per month.

Watch England vs China from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching England vs China. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

England vs China: preview

Chloe Kelly scored in England's last meeting with China, where they won 6-1 in the World Cup group stage (Image credit: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

England return to Wembley Stadium on Saturday night as the back-to-back European champions face Asian champions China in the third match of their four-game Homecoming Series.

The two sides last met at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where England produced a dominant 6-1 win in Adelaide in their biggest ever victory over China. It was only the fifth meeting between the nations, with England winning two, drawing one and losing two.

England opened their Homecoming Series with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Brazil but bounced back with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Australia.

Debutant Lucia Kendall impressed in Derby against the Matildas, registering 50 passes, five shots and five chances created, becoming the first Lioness to hit those numbers in nearly four years.

England will hope to carry that attacking spark into this fixture. Despite a victorious Euros campaign, their win rate this year sits at just 53%, the lowest in a calendar year since 2008.

China arrive as reigning Asian champions, having dramatically overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat South Korea 3-2 in the 2022 Asian Cup final.

Ranked 16th in the world and 12 places below England, China are searching for a statement result after six straight defeats to top-five ranked nations since 2019, losing by an aggregate score of 21-3.

Their only previous away match against England came a decade ago in Manchester where the hosts edged a 2-1 win.

Defensively, England have been impressive on home soil, keeping clean sheets in seven of their last eight home games and winning four matches by three or more goals already this calendar year.

We could also see a senior debut for Freya Godfrey, who has been directly involved in four WSL goals for London City Lionesses this season, earning herself a first call-up.

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp is also back in the England squad for the first time since Euro 2025 after recovering from her ankle injury,

A win for England would give Sarina Wiegman a landmark 50th victory as Lionesses manager, a feat that only Hope Powell has previously achieved.

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 3-1 China

A victory for the Lionesses under the Wembley arch...something they are oh so familiar with.