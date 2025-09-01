Manchester United defender set for loan exit, to find more minutes: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim saw his side win for the first time this season against Burnley

Manchester United are set to allow a first-team defender to leave the club on loan in order to aid his development.

Ruben Amorim's squad is still expected to see wholesale changes before Monday evening's deadline, with exits for Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony all looking likely.

But with the Red Devils inundated with defensive options, the club have allowed 18-year-old Harry Amass to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Manchester United sanction defensive loan exit as squad cull continues

Ruben Amorim saw his side crash out of the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

After crashing out of the Carabao Cup against League Two side Grimsby Town, Manchester United posted their first win of the new Premier League campaign against Burnley at the weekend.

Ever-reliable captain Bruno Fernandes scored the winner from the spot in injury time, with Bryan Mbeumo also on the scoresheet for the second time in a week against the Clarets.

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal at Old Trafford against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player who is on his way out is teenager Harry Amass, who is set to sign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. Amass, 18, made his first-team debut against Leicester City last season and has featured heavily for both Manchester United's Under-18s and Under 21s over the last year.

FourFourTwo understands a whole host of clubs from England, Germany and the Netherlands showed interest in Amass, but it is the Owls who have secured a loan deal for the former Watford man.

Amass is listed as a first-team player on the club's official website and is well-liked by academy staff at the club. A first loan spell is thought to be seen as the ideal chance for the youngster to play regular football.

Capable of playing at full-back and wing-back, Amass was often overlooked by manager Erik ten Hag during his tenure at the club, despite Manchester United having no available left-back for a sustained period.

Manchester United defender Harry Amass is heading to Sheffield Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a move to the Championship is a strong test for Amass, who didn't look out of place against the Foxes during his Premier League debut last term.

Jonny Evans, the club's loans manager, will be watching his development closely after assuming the role following his retirement earlier this year.