Nemanja Matic demands showdown talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over lack of game time

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants clarification on his future from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after failing to make it off the bench for the third game in a row on Saturday.

The Serbia international has lost his place in the team to Scott McTominay this season, with Matic an unused substitute against Chelsea, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Matic would like to know where he stands as he enters the final few months of his Old Trafford contract.

United have the option to extend the midfielder’s deal by another 12 months but Matic may push for a move if he concludes that regular minutes will be hard to come by.

The former Chelsea man is thought to be particularly frustrated as he believed his chances of game time would increase following the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.

United will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s shock defeat by Palace when they travel to Southampton this weekend.

