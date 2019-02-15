Neuer back in Bayern team after thumb injury

Manuel Neuer has returned to the Bayern Munich team after missing three matches with a thumb injury.

Bayern captain Neuer replaces Sven Ulreich in goal for Friday's Bundesliga game away to Augsburg.

Neuer declared himself fit for the game after playing a full part in training and he has been brought back into the side by coach Niko Kovac.

The Germany goalkeeper is therefore expected to also be fit for Tuesday's last-16 Champions League tie away to Liverpool.

Thomas Muller has been left on the bench by Kovac for the Augsburg game despite being suspended for the Anfield clash.

Niklas Sule partners Mats Hummels at the back with Jerome Boateng joining Muller on the bench, along with Franck Ribery.

Bayern will narrow the gap to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to just two points if they win at Augsburg.

Dortmund return to action on Monday with a trip to Nurnberg, with Lucien Favre's men having lost 3-0 away to Tottenham in the Champions League last time out.