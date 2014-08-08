New boys Eibar sign Manu from Sevilla on loan

After spending last season on loan at Elche, Manu will look to help Eibar achieve survival in their maiden season in the Spanish top flight.

The Basque outfit were promoted from the Segunda last term after finishing top of the second tier.

And in Manu they have recruited a player with significant La Liga experience, having previously spent spells with Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old found the net just twice for Elche last season as they retained their La Liga status courtesy of a 16th-placed finish.

Manu has 13 goals to his name for Sevilla since joining from Getafe in 2011.