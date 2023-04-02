Newcastle displace Manchester United in third with win over Erik ten Hag's side

Newcastle United have displaced Manchester United in third place in the Premier League after a 2-0 over Erik ten Hag's side at St. James' Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat the Magpies to win the Carabao Cup when the two teams met at Wembley at the end of February, but Eddie Howe's side came out on top this time after taking control of the game in the second half.

Joe Willock gave Newcastle the lead after 65 minutes and Callum Wilson added another just before the end to seal all three points for the home side.

The Magpies' win sees them move above Ten Hag's side and into third place in the Premier League, with both teams on 50 points from 27 matches.

Newcastle have now won their last three Premier League games, having claimed victory in only two of their previous nine fixtures.

This result pushes Tottenham down to fifth, with the north London club having played one more match than both of these teams.

Spurs are in action at home to Everton on Monday in the first game since Antonio Conte left the club, with his assistant Cristian Stellini in charge as interim manager.