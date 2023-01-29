Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon from Everton for around £40m in long-term deal
Newcastle United have announced the signing of Everton winger Anthony Gordon for an undisclosed fee and on a long-term deal
Newcastle United have signed England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon from Everton for an undisclosed fe believed to be in the region of £40 million.
Gordon had been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but joins the Magpies on a long-term contract.
"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," the 21-year-old told NUFC TV.
"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.
"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."
And Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.
"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing on Anthony Gordon on a long-term deal!Welcome to Newcastle United, @anthonygordon! ⚫️⚪️January 29, 2023
Gordon could be in line to make his Newcastle debut against West Ham at St. James' Park on February 4th.
Newcastle have not specified the exact length of the contract, saying only that it is a "long-term deal".
Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, although the France forward is now injured.
The Magpies feature on the list of the world's richest clubs, which was published recently by Deloitte.
Former Newcastle icon Philippe Albert recently opened up on his time at the club, saying he still gets quite emotional looking back on that exciting era under Kevin Keegan.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
