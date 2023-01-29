Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon from Everton for around £40m in long-term deal

Newcastle United have signed England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon from Everton for an undisclosed fe believed to be in the region of £40 million.

Gordon had been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, but joins the Magpies on a long-term contract.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me," the 21-year-old told NUFC TV.

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

And Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing on Anthony Gordon on a long-term deal!Welcome to Newcastle United, @anthonygordon! ⚫️⚪️January 29, 2023 See more

Gordon could be in line to make his Newcastle debut against West Ham at St. James' Park on February 4th.

Newcastle have not specified the exact length of the contract, saying only that it is a "long-term deal".

