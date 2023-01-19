Richest clubs in the world revealed with more than half the top 20 English for the first time in history

The richest clubs in the world have been revealed, with two new English entrants into the top 20.

For the first time ever, half of the Deloitte (opens in new tab) Money League is comprised solely of Premier League teams, the table topped by the Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City. The Premier League champions raked in €731m last season, almost €100m more than their previous season's total of €644.9m.

The current Premier League TV deal is keeping English sides on top of football's rich list, however, with last season's eight clubs all keeping their place and the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United now joining the table.

Manchester City made the most money from revenue over 2021/22 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Deloitte Money League in full Position (last year) Club 2021/22 revenue (2020/21 revenue) 1 (1) Manchester City €731m (€644.9m) 2 (2) Real Madrid €713.8m (€640.7m) 3 (7) Liverpool €701.7m (€550.4m) 4 (5) Manchester United €688.6m (€558m) 5 (6) Paris Saint-Germain €654.2m (€556.2m) 6 (3) Bayern Munich €653.6m (€611.4m) 7 (4) Barcelona €638.2m (€582m) 8 (8) Chelsea €568.3m (€493.1m) 9 (10) Tottenham Hotspur €523m (€406.2m) 10 (11) Arsenal €433.5m (€366.5) 11 (9) Juventus €400.6m (€433.1m) 12 (13) Atletico Madrid €393.9m (€332.8m) 13 (12) Borussia Dortmund €356.9m (€337.6m) 14 (14) Inter Milan €308.4m (€330.9m) 15 (16) West Ham United €301.2m (€221.5m) 16 (19) AC Milan €264.9m (€216.3m) 17 (15) Leicester City €252.2m (€255.5m) 18 (NEW) Leeds United €223.4m (€190.4m) 19 (18) Everton €213.7m (€218.1m) 20 (NEW) Newcastle United €212.3m (€170.1m)

The English clubs who make the list this time around include all of the top six – Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal – followed by last season's Europa League entrants, West Ham United and Leicester City, just ahead of Leeds, Everton and Newcastle.

Newcastle appear on the list following their takeover from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, having already agreed a few new commercial deals (opens in new tab) to boost the club. Manchester City and Liverpool capitalised on good seasons by solidifying their places in the top three, meanwhile, as eventual European champions Real Madrid remained second.

Lionel Messi joining PSG no doubt had a knock-on effect for revenue (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both dropped, following disappointing shows in last season's Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain have risen a place, perhaps at least in part on account of having signed Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021.

Elsewhere across the list, AC Milan rose three places after winning the Scudetto while Juventus drop out of the top 10.