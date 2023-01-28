Newcastle plotting sensational swoop for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele – report
Newcastle could make their biggest statement of intent yet by bringing the dazzling France winger to St. James' Park
Newcastle (opens in new tab) are reportedly lining up a huge summer move for Barcelona (opens in new tab) and France star Ousmane Dembele.
The 25-year-old winger has been in fine form for La Liga leaders Barca this season, so far largely avoiding the injury troubles which have plagued him throughout his career and potentially put would-be suitors off.
And according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato (via Goal) (opens in new tab), Newcastle are interested in France international, – but they could face competition from Liverpool (opens in new tab).
The report adds that Dembele has release clause worth around £43m (he's currently valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at approximately £52.5m) – and that Newcastle are prepared to trigger it.
Such a fee would represent a massive loss for Barca, who made Dembele one of the most expensive players of all time when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) for an initial £96.8m (opens in new tab) (potentially rising to £135.5m) in the summer of 2017.
Newcastle have already made a string of impressive signings since their mega-money takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in the autumn of 2021, among them Bruno Guimaraes and club-record arrival Alexander Isak – who cost roughly £100m combined.
And the Magpies have reaped the rewards on the pitch this term: after 20 games of the campaign, they sit third in the Premier League – having lost just once – and appear well on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.
Adding a player of Dembele's calibre to their attacking armoury would be a real signal of intent from Newcastle – who could well have the edge over Liverpool in any transfer battle, given that the Reds look likely to have to settle for Europa League football at best next season.
As for Barca, they could face a fight to keep hold of Dembele for the second year running: he was technically a free agent for two weeks last summer, before the two parties agreed terms on a new deal until 2024.
