Newcastle sign Jesus Gamez from Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United have signed defender Jesus Gamez from Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract.

Both clubs confirmed completion of the deal on Friday, with the 31-year-old joining Rafael Benitez in the Championship.

Full-back Gamez had signed for Atletico from Malaga in August 2014 and made 37 appearances over two seasons without ever nailing down a regular starting spot.

Newcastle are expecting Gamez to travel to Ireland with his new team-mates for a pre-season training camp on Saturday.

"I am really looking forward to starting the next part of my career at Newcastle," Gamez told his new club's official website.

"It was the right time to leave Atletico Madrid and this is the right move for me.

"We have an exciting project here, to bring Newcastle back to where it belongs, in the Premier League, and I am very happy to be a part of that."

Manager Benitez was thrilled to add a proven defender to bolster his ranks.

He said: "I am really pleased to bring Jesus here to Newcastle. He is a very good defender who can play on both sides, left and right.

"He is experienced, I know he has great character and, importantly, he is an excellent professional. I am sure he will give balance to the team."

Gamez's former club paid tribute to him as they confirmed the transfer.

"From Atletico Madrid, we would like to thank him for his effort during the time he has defended our colours and wish him the best of luck in this new phase in Newcastle," read their statement.

The St James' Park club have already signed the likes of Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Matz Sels as they bid for an immediate return to the Premier League.