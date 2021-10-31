Newcastle transfer news: Magpies not concerned by Aaron Ramsey's wage demands

Newcastle are not put off by Aaron Ramsey's wage demands as they consider a January move for the Welshman, according to reports.

The midfielder has found game time hard to come by at Juventus so far this season.

Ramsey has played for less than 100 minutes across three Serie A appearances, only one of which came from the start.

He missed the 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona on Saturday with injury but has not been able to convince Max Allegri he is worthy of a starting spot even when fit.

The Wales international is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until 2023 but Juventus are willing to sell him next summer.

They could even sanction his departure in January, although a loan deal is more likely than a permanent exit.

Newcastle are among the clubs interested in the 30-year-old, and Tuttosport reports that they are not put off by Ramsey's wage demands.

The former Arsenal man joined Juventus in 2019 after his contract at the Emirates Stadium had expired.

The absence of a transfer fee helped Ramsey secure a lucrative deal worth around £225,000 per week.

His mammoth wages have made it difficult for Juventus to get him off the books up to now.

But the Italian outlet writes that Newcastle remain interest in the midfielder despite learning of his sizable salary.

Ramsey is thought to be keen to return to the Premier League in January, but a second spell at his former club Arsenal looks unlikely.

Newcastle realise that they will need to pay big money to entice players of the Welshman's calibre, particularly as they are currently second-bottom of the Premier League table.

They will hope that rival offers for Ramsey's services are few and far between, and that the player would be open to a temporary switch to St James' Park in order to play regular football in a World Cup year.

