Newcastle United set to lose ANOTHER striker in the January transfer window

Facing another striker battle this January is not ideal for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle United are potentially set to see another striker depart St James’ Park in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Magpies’ summer window was defined by the saga surrounding Alexander Isak, who eventually got his move to Liverpool for a British record-breaking £125m fee.

Now, they are reportedly contending with the potential loss of another figure in their attacking unit.

Newcastle United fielding further interest in striker

Howe faced plenty of disruption in the summer with the Isak saga

Eddie Howe’s side eventually brought in sufficient replacements to allow Isak to depart, with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa arriving from Stuttgart and Brentford, respectively.

Finally settled in their striker numbers, the north-east outfit now face further upheaval.

William Osula almost left Newcastle in the summer

According to Fussball Transfers, Newcastle striker William Osula is ready to leave the Premier League side.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly tried to sign the Dane in the summer, but amid the Isak-fuelled chaos, Newcastle backed away from the deal.

The German side are still interested, based on the report, but face competition from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart.

It’s believed that a package of €25m may be required to make the move happen, potentially with an initial loan spell, which makes it similar to the deal Frankfurt were said to have negotiated in the summer.

Osula has made 14 appearances for Newcastle so far this season, across all competitions, scoring three goals, but will undoubtedly slip back behind Wissa in the pecking order, once the DR Congo international returns from injury.

Osula faces a tough battle for minutes if he remains at Newcastle United

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a move away for Osula probably makes sense.

He is picking up minutes while Wissa is injured, but the fact that the Magpies felt they needed a new recruit to fill Callum Wilson’s boots, rather than letting the youngster step into the breach, is evidence of his current standing.

With two players ahead of him, of the quality of Woltemade and Wissa, Osula will find minutes hard to come by at St James’ Park for some time to come, and is at an age where he needs to be on the pitch.

Osula is valued at €15m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle United next face Marseille when Champions League action returns next week.