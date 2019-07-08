Newcastle rejected by Premier League legends for manager's job

The Spaniard departed St. James’ Park this summer at the end of his contract before taking a job with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

According to the Mirror, Gerrard and Nice boss Patrick Vieira were identified by Magpies owner Mike Ashley as managerial targets after Benitez’s exit.

Ashley has made Gerrard’s representatives aware of his interest, but the chances of the Liverpool legend moving to Tyneside remain slim.

The former England midfielder arrived at Ibrox only last summer and the 2019/20 campaign gets underway for his side this week with a Europa League qualifier in Gibraltar against St. Joseph’s.

Rangers are understood to be unhappy about Newcastle’s interest, particularly given Ashley’s volatile previous relationship with the Scottish club.

The Magpies squad have now begun pre-season training without a new boss in place.

With Vieira indicating that he wants to remain at Nice, the St. James’ Park hierarchy still have a lot of work to do to fill the vacant role.

