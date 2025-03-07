Key Newcastle star's agent confirms player 'will' make Serie A transfer

The future of one of Newcastle United’s most prized players has been placed in doubt.

The Magpies are looking forward to a Carabao Cup final at Wembley next weekend and have lots left to play for in the Premier League.

Securing a consistent place in the Champions League could prove vital in holding on to the crown jewels for the long run.

Is a sensational San Siro comeback on the cards for Newcastle United star, Sandro Tonali?

Sandro Tonali served a ten-month ban and returned to the Newcastle team in August. As his influence increased at no.6, Newcastle began to climb the Premier League table.

But his agent, Marianna Meccacci, believes Tonali will one day play in Italy again.

Speaking on Sportitalia’s podcast, Di Tutto un Pod, Meccacci opened the door for his client’s return to AC Milan and Serie A.

“He will return to Italy. When? It’s hard to say,” said Tonali’s agent.

“He is an Italian footballing asset, it’s nice to see a man grow through difficulties.

“That operation that brought him to England was extraordinary, I realise it caused discontent. Tonali, son of Milan, faith that is there and will remain forever, is sold for a record sum.”

Tonali’s ban for addiction-related gambling offences delayed his impact at St James’ Park but he has taken quickly to Premier League football.

“It was also a choice to try a new experience,” Meccacci added.

“As long as the opportunity of the Premier League is there, he will take advantage of it, but it is impossible to think that he’ll not return to Italian football.”

Tonali, who is ranked at no. 10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, has been openly appreciative of Newcastle’s support and the faith of manager Eddie Howe.

Yet there was a sense of unfinished business in Milan, where Tonali had ascended to the captaincy before he was presented with the opportunity to move to Tyneside.

Tonali has spoken positively about going back to Milan in the future but has denied reports of contact with Juventus.

After his first season in England was cut short, the 24-year-old Italian international has appeared in 25 of the Magpies’ Premier League matches this season.

There’s no indication that Tonali intends to leave Newcastle in the short-term and his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2028.

He will feature when Newcastle take on West Ham United in Premier League action on Monday night, before his first crack at English silverware in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.