Neymar: I've never played better

Barcelona star Neymar believes his performance against Paris Saint-Germain was the best of his career.

The Brazil international starred as Barca completed a miraculous Champions League comeback with a 6-1 win over PSG at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Neymar scored a late brace and set up Sergi Roberto for the decisive goal, having earlier won a penalty, to help Barca to their stunning 6-5 aggregate victory.

Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old said he had never produced a better performance.

"Congratulations to the whole team because we believed until the end," Neymar told beIN Sports.

"This is the best game I've ever played."

While Barca, who lost the first leg 4-0, went 3-0 up on the night thanks to Luis Suarez, a Layvin Kurzawa own goal and a Lionel Messi penalty, Edinson Cavani appeared to put PSG back in command with an away goal.

The tie looked over with the hosts needing three goals in the dying stages, only for Neymar to score twice – once from the spot – before his chipped pass set up Roberto.

Neymar added: "If we believe, if we play, it is difficult to stop Barca.

"This can only happen once in a lifetime. Nobody thought we could score six and we did."