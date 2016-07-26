Neymar makes Barcelona case to Gabriel Jesus

Neymar has been trying to persuade highly touted Brazilian protege Gabriel Jesus that he should join Barcelona.

The 19-year-old Palmeiras player has been the subject of growing speculation over recent weeks, with Manchester City reported to be leading the chase for his signature among a host of leading European clubs.

Before any move is likely to come to fruition, Gabriel Jesus will line up alongside Neymar in Brazil's Rio 2016 World Cup team and the Camp Nou superstar revealed he has tried to push Barcelona's case.

"I spoke with Gabriel Jesus. Not only with him, but also told other players how it feels to play for Barcelona and to live in the city," Neymar told a news conference.

"He is a great player. We know lots of clubs want him. He needs to know the right moment to leave, we want the good players by our side.

"If he comes to Barcelona he will be very happy. Maybe we're the biggest club in the world. The city and the day-to-day are wonderful."

Of more immediate concern to Neymar and Brazil is the news that veteran goalkeeper Fernando Prass has suffered a recurrence of a troublesome elbow injury and will be assessed.

Brazil's first match in the Olympic tournament is against South Africa next Thursday.