Neymar set for sensational Premier League summer transfer as PSG look to offload Brazilian: report

Neymar could be set for a sensational Premier League transfer in the summer, with Newcastle United determined to bring him to St. James' Park ahead of their Champions League campaign next season.

According to 90min (opens in new tab), Paris Saint-Germain are willing to listen to offers for Neymar in the summer as they attempt to create a more balanced squad, with Newcastle United's owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), interested in bringing the Brazilian to the Premier League.

The report states that Newcastle want a "marquee" signing for next season, with the club set to play in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Neymar won't come cheap, though, the 31-year-old still having two years left to run on his contract with the option to extend for a further year. This won't deter Newcastle from making a move, who believe the forward could slot seamlessly into the left side of their front three.

Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin have all occupied that position this season, but none have managed to make it their own - partly owing to the latter's fitness struggles in 2022/23.

With a Brazilian contingent already at Newcastle, in Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, the report also suggests PIF are confident Neymar would work well in the squad.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with Neymar in recent months, though, as it seems increasingly likely he will leave the French side.

Indeed, PSG fans recently protested outside Neymar's house in Paris, chanting for him to leave the club after growing tired of the club's transfer policy which has seen a raft of superstars join the club with seemingly little benefit on the pitch.

He has been missing from the squad since mid-February, after undergoing ankle surgery. He missed PSG's Champions League last 16 exit to Bayern Munich as a result.

Transfermarkt currently believes Neymar's market value is €70 million.