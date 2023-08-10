Real Madrid to make sensational move for goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois suffers season-ending injury: report

Real Madrid are panicking ahead of their opening La Liga match of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night, after Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL.

A Real Madrid statement read: “After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he’s been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days”.

Courtois, therefore, will likely miss the majority of the 2023/24 season, leaving Real Madrid scrambling to bring in another goalkeeper. Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is available, though Carlo Ancelotti would prefer a stronger option to call upon.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid have contacted David De Gea over a potential move to the Bernanbeu.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United following the conclusion of his contract, and presents a perfect alternative to Courtois following his injury.

David De Gea has been contacted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have attempted to sign the 32-year-old previously, too. In the 2015 summer transfer window, a £29m deal was struck with Manchester United, including the part-exchange of fellow goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The deal collapsed, however, with the required paperwork not submitted in time before the Spanish window closed.

Formerly of Atletico Madrid, De Gea has seemingly always preferred a return back to Madrid, and could be granted that opportunity following Courtois' injury.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with him in recent weeks as they seek a replacement for Yann Sommer, who has joined Inter Milan, and their veteran 'keeper Manuel Neuer, who is also out injured. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested in De Gea, but so far this window he has bided his time and not committed to a decision.

David De Gea left Manchester United in the summer when his contract expired (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

