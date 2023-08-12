Manchester United eye Premier League midfielder as Sofyan Amrabat alternative

Manchester United could move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, after Juventus joined the race for Sofyan Amrabat.

Fiorentina and Morocco star Amrabat has been strongly linked with a switch to Man United, but the Serie A club’s relatively low asking price was always likely to create competition for his signature.

And it seems that Erik ten Hag and co. may be looking for a more easily attainable option to solve their need for another defensive midfielder.

Amadou Onana (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

According to MailOnline, United are weighing up an approach for Onana – who was one of Everton’s few bright sparks in a 2022/23 campaign which only saw them avoid relegation from the Premier Legue on the final day.

The Belgian international, 21, joined the Toffees from Lille for £33m 12 months ago; he is currently valued at € 45m (£38.8m) by Transfermarkt.

Man United’s midfield is undergoing something of a revamp this summer: Fred is poised to join Fenerbahce after a £13m fee was agreed on Saturday, and Scott McTominay looks likely to follow the Brazilian out the Old Trafford exit door.

Mason Mount is United’s only signing in that department so far, arriving for £55m from Chelsea, but Ten Hag is keen to bolster his engine room as he looks to build on a solid first season in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions.

Sofyan Amrabat (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Onana made 35 appearances in all competitions for Everton last term, featuring in 33 of the Toffees’ 38 league games.

The former Hamburg and Hoffenheim youngster has won six caps for Belgium, including two at the 2022 World Cup.

