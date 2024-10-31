Neymar to reunite 'MSN' following shock transfer talks

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez formed perhaps the greatest attacking line-up of all time during their time together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.

The trio combined for a Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa Del Reys before Neymar departed for Paris St Germain in a record-breaking deal in 2017, breaking up the most iconic trio of all time.

The three South Americans played 113 games together for Barcelona, scoring 253 goals combined in that time, with Lionel Messi in particular averaging just under a goal per game alongside his two teammates.

Neymar set to spark MSN reunion

Neymar has struggled for fitness since his move to Al Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

During their time at Camp Nou, the trio accounted for 61 per cent of Barcelona's entire goal tally during those three seasons, as well as 40 per cent of the total assists, such was their importance to the side.

Messi and Neymar have since reunited during a largely underwhelming stint with PSG, while Suarez later re-joined the Argentine at MLS outfit Inter Miami alongside fellow former Barcelona team-mates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

The David Beckham-owned Miami outfit have recently enjoyed the most successful season of their young history, sitting top of the MLS Western Conference ahead of this year's play-off campaign.

Messi has, inevitably, been the star of the show, combining for the most goal involvements in the entire league while Suarez has added some much-needed firepower ahead of the Argentine magician.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, according to reports from BILD, the American club could soon complete the iconic trio's reunion with a swoop for Neymar, who has failed to impress since his big-money move to Al Hilal in 2023.

Neymar, who ranked at No.35 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Barcelona players of all time, remains under contract in Saudi Arabia until the end of the season, although the growing hype surrounding the 2026 World Cup is believed to be a big factor in his personal ambition to make the move in the coming months.

WATCH: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

Neymar has made just three competitive appearances for Al Hilal following his £80 million move, having suffered an ACL tear just weeks into his Saudi adventure which he is still yet to completely recover from.

With a reported annual wage of £125 million, Beckham will need to break the bank in order to make the move happen, although the football romantic in all of us would be delighted to see three of the greatest players of this generation line up alongside each other one more time.