Nico Williams low release clause puts Premier League clubs on high alert after dazzling Euro 2024 showings: report

Spain winger Nico Williams has dazzled so far at Euro 2024 leaving many Premier League clubs with plenty to ponder.

The 21-year-old winger was named Man of the Match against Italy on Thursday evening as Luis de la Fuente's side ensured their passage to the knockout stages in Germany with a 1-0 win. Having also registered a whopping 19 assists for Athletic Bilbao this season, his performances haven't gone unnoticed.

With the summer transfer window now open, Williams' future in Spain has been a hot topic of conversation over the past weeks, as clubs around Europe begin to think about whether the talented Spaniard could be worth a punt.

ESPN have reported that Williams' release clause is set at just €50 million (£42.2 million), with Chelsea and Arsenal having previously shown an interest in the player. The two London clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on the Athletic Bilbao winger's situation, although a move is unlikely to materialise until after the Euros.

Williams' versatility is also a huge bonus, given he can operate on both flanks or down the middle of attack if required. At just 21, his age may force clubs across Europe to act quickly, but for now, he remains focused on the job at hand with Spain it seems.

"I am very happy at Athletic," Williams recently told radio station COPE. "It is the club that has given me everything, it is the club that has bet on me 100 per cent. I am very happy in Bilbao and that is what I have to say.

"I have it quite clear. Athletic is my home, I am very happy and what I want to do is focus on the Euros, which is very important because if you are not 100 per cent in a competition like this, it will pass you by.

"I do not know what is going to happen. I have told my representatives that I do not want to know anything until the Euros is over. I am 100 per cent focused and my desire is to win the Euros."

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

