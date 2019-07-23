Lille president says deal to sell Liverpool and Manchester United target Nicolas Pepe is “almost done”

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool this summer after a standout season in Ligue 1.

Pepe scored 23 goals in 41 appearances for Lille last term as they secured a surprise second-place finish.

Lopez revealed that Pepe’s sale is set to be finalised soon, although he stopped short at revealing the winger's next destination.

“Our work is done,” he told La Voix du Nord, as reported by Get French Football News.

“In terms of departures and arrivals: if a player leaves, we will go and get what we need.

“For Nico, it is almost done and he could have left last summer. It's true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think… (he will leave). Aside from that, you never know in football.”

