No new concerns for Ross County ahead of Dundee United clash

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has no fresh injuries ahead of the visit of Dundee United on Saturday.

Midfielder Joe Chalmers and defender Tom Grivosti are working their way back to fitness after respective groin and foot injuries.

The Highland club are unbeaten in their first three matches with two wins and a draw.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is a fitness doubt after missing two matches with an ankle problem.

Jamie Robson will miss out after suffering a head knock in the midweek defeat by Hibernian.

Liam Smith remains out with a knock along with Paul McMullan, who is recovering from hernia surgery.