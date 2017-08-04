No Neymar in UEFA's Champions League positional awards shortlist

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Neymar has failed to make the shortlist for UEFA's Champions League positional awards for 2016-17.

The Brazil star, who completed his world-record €222million move from Barcelona on Thursday, has been beaten to a place among the final three nominees for best forward by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe also failed to make the final list, despite excelling in his side's run to the semi-finals.

Mbappe came fourth in the voting, ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in fifth and Neymar in sixth.

Champions Real Madrid dominate the shortlist, with six players making up the final 12 nominees.

Leo MessiPaulo DybalaCristiano Ronaldo August 4, 2017

The awards recognise the top performers in each position in the tournament, with the shortlist comprising the players with the most votes from a special jury.

Coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2016-17 group stage, along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group representing each of UEFA's member associations, made up the panel. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

How the players were shortlisted August 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Manchester United provide the final three nominees for the Europa League Player of the Season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club at the end of his contract, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are the candidates for the prize after winning the highest number of votes.

Mkhitaryan and Pogba scored the goals when United won the final against Ajax in May.

The awards will be given at the ceremony for the UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year prizes on August 15.

Shortlisted players for Champions League positional awards:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

Defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, now AC Milan), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Midfielder: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Forward: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).