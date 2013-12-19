No regrets over Napoli stay, insists Hamsik

Hamsik joined the Serie A outfit from Brescia in 2007 and has reportedly rejected overtures from the likes of Manchester United and Milan to stay at the Stadio San Paolo.

Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani both left Naples to join Paris Saint-Germain, but Hamsik is not planning to follow suit despite Napoli's UEFA Champions League exit.

"I made this decision (to stay with Napoli) because I like the city, the people, the club and the fans," he told Il Matino.

"I'm happy to be in Naples and play for Napoli. It is a decision which makes me happier day after day."

Third-placed Napoli sit eight points behind leaders Juventus in the race for the Serie A title and Hamsik is hopeful the two-time Italian champions can make up that deficit.

"We won a trophy in 2012, the Coppa Italia, and it was amazing," he added.

"I want to win more honours to experience moments like that.

"The objective for us is still the same as it was at the start of the season – we want to win something and battle for the Scudetto.

"We are a bit behind in points, but we're only at mid-season. There are still plenty of games left."