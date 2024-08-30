Non-League side spell their own name incorrectly on club merchandise

Non-League side Yeovil Town FC have bizarrely mis-spelt their own name on club merchandise.

The former EFL club, currently playing in the National League, have made the mistake on packaging for club scarves.

On the packaging, above text reading 'official mechandise' - another spelling error - is the club's name but with the 'i' missing, instead reading 'Yeovl Town FC.'

VIDEO: Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

The scarves are priced at the sum of £16 each. Thankfully for Yeovil supporters the actual neckwear itself does have correct spelling, with no errors.

The text featured on the scarf reads 'The Glovers.' Although images of the error quickly went viral, the club are not overly concerned.

There's an 'i' missing (Image credit: Yeovil//BBC)

In a statement to BBC Radio Somerset, Yeovil Town said: "Human error is natural; we're not robots."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Glovers secured promotion back to the fifth tier at the first attempt last season after finishing their National League South campaign as league champions. Yeovil lie 15th in the National League table with six points from five games so far.

More stories

On transfer deadline day, Newcastle United have given up on landing their priority signing after growing tired of negotiating. This comes as a blow to Eddie Howe, who was hopefuly of more signings walking through the St. James' Park door.

Things are still expected to happen at Stamford Bridge before the deadline comes, with Chelsea wanting to sign ‘the next Ruben Dias’.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have shown a huge vote of confidence in one of their young stars - but whether that leads to more first team opportunities remains to be seen.