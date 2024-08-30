Newcastle give up on priority signing after growing tired of negotiating: report

Eddie Howe is still hopeful of reinforcements before the transfer deadline

With only hours left in the transfer window Newcastle United have given up on their number one target - Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Palace have refused to budge on the deal with the most recent offer from the Magpies coming in at £65m, plus £5m in further add-ons.

A deal that big would smash Newcastle’s transfer record, but the club hierarchy appear to have run out of patience with Steve Parish.

It means that Eddie Howe’s side now face an uphill battle to bring in a new defender before the transfer deadline.

Guehi has been linked with a move to the north-east for most of the summer, following an excellent Euro 2024 campaign with England where he was one of the Three Lions’ standout performers in Germany. But he now looks set to stay at Selhurst Park where he has two years left on his contract.

Newcastle in a need of defensive reinforcements at centre-back, with Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles both recovering from long-term ACL injuries and Fabian Schar currently suspended due to his untimely red card in the opening day win over Southampton.

It’s unclear if Newcastle will look to move for another centre-back as an alternative, but they have only hours before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm (UK time) on Friday night.

Marc Guehi excelled at Euro 2024 during England's run to the final (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s view, the Magpies have done the right thing by refusing to further increase their bid. Although Guehi is undoubtedly a talented defender, £70million is a huge amount for a player who has yet to play European football – ultimately where Howe and his team want to be.

If every defender was fit and available, Guehi would likely be battling it out for a place alongside Schar, with Botman remaining first-choice centre half. Such a huge fee, for a player who might not necessarily be a guaranteed starter is simply too much of a gamble.

