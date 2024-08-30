Newcastle give up on priority signing after growing tired of negotiating: report

By
published

The Magpies desperately need to strengthen in the middle of defence due to injuries and suspensions

Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on December 16, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Eddie Howe is still hopeful of reinforcements before the transfer deadline (Image credit: Getty Images)

With only hours left in the transfer window Newcastle United have given up on their number one target - Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Palace have refused to budge on the deal with the most recent offer from the Magpies coming in at £65m, plus £5m in further add-ons.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.