Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington joins Hearts

Craig Levein has injected some fresh firepower into his Hearts side after signing Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington.

The 27-year-old will join the Jambos on a two-year deal as a free agent on July 1 – subject to international clearance – after his contract at Premier League new boys Sheffield United expires.

Since catching the eye at non-league St Ives Town back in 2012, the pacy frontman has gone on to star for Newport, Peterborough and QPR before helping the Blades to an automatic promotion spot last term.

Washington has also been a regular feature for Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side since making his international debut in 2016.

Since then he has netted four goals in 20 appearances for his country.