Northern Ireland v Bulgaria live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 31st March, 7:45pm BST

Northern Ireland continue their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign as they attempt to make it to a first finals since 1986, with Bulgaria the visitors to Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

The Green and White Army lost their opener 2-0 to Italy but can take heart from a positive second-half showing against the Azzurri in Parma.

That said, a 2-1 friendly defeat at home to the United States on Sunday stretched Northern Ireland’s winless run to seven games. Ian Baraclough’s side beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-offs – they subsequently lost to Slovakia to miss out on this summer’s tournament – but haven’t recorded a victory in 90 minutes in 12 outings.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, have already played two qualifiers, losing 3-1 to Switzerland and, like Northern Ireland, 2-0 to Italy. Wednesday’s meeting in Belfast will be the first between the two countries since February 2008, when a Jonny Evans own handed Bulgaria a 1-0 win.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Northern Ireland: EVENS

Draw: 21/10

Bulgaria: 18/5

Bet Now T&C Apply

Leicester centre-back Evans is one of several Premier League players likely to be involved in this one, along with Leeds left-back Stuart Dallas and Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Jamal Lowe could feature, having missed the Italy defeat injured – the Newcastle left-back came off the bench against the USA. Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles made his international debut in the same.

Bulgaria’s squad is lacking in household names, but defender Valentin Antov and striker Andrey Galabinov both play their club football in Serie A, for Bologna and Spezia respectively. This will be Yasen Petrov’s third game as head coach.

Former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan has described this qualifier as “the be all and end all”, with Baraclough’s men already six points behind the top two in Group C – although they have played only one game to Italy and Switzerland’s two.

Kick-off is at 7:45 BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

At Betfred bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

Terms and Conditions: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Northern Ireland v Bulgaria live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal