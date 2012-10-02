Trending

Olympiakos' Djebbour out of Arsenal clash

By

Olympiakos Piraeus will have to do without top scorer Rafik Djebbour for their Champions League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Algerian failed to shake off a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old striker sat out his team's 1-0 league win over Atromitos Athinon on Saturday in the hope that he could return for the midweek match, but has not travelled to London.