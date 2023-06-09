Have Manchester City ever won a European trophy?

Manchester City play against Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Chasing a historic treble, Pep Guardiola's side have looked imperious in recent months as they've stormed to the Premier League title and FA Cup trophy - and now only Inter stand in their way of picking up the Champions League.

After comfortably qualifying for the knockout stages from a group containing Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copehagen, Manchester City then demolished RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate to set up a tie with Bayern Munich in the quarter finals, and then subsequently Real Madrid in the semis, who they ultimately blew away in the second leg.

They haven't lost a game in the competition all season, but have Manchester City ever won the Champions League? FourFourTwo details their exploits on the continent below.

Have Manchester City ever won the Champions League?

Put simply, no.

Despite having won six of the past ten Premier League titles, Manchester City have always seemed to struggle somewhat in Europe in the last decade, consistently challenging but never proving quite good enough to lift the iconic trophy when it really mattered.

They did reach the Champions League final just two years ago, though, in 2021, but some much-highlighted overthinking by Pep Guardiola - he started without a defensive midfielder for the first time in the entire season - meant City lost 1-0 to English opponents Chelsea in the final in Porto.

Kai Havertz got the goal on that occasion, leading many to ponder if Pep's ultimate goal at City would ever come to fruition. They now have the chance to dispel that myth on Saturday, with Inter Milan the only side left capable of stopping them.

Man City have won a European trophy in their history, though, albeit one that doesn't exist anymore. In the 1969/70 season, they overcame Polish side Górnik Zabrze 2-1 in the final of the Cup Winners' Cup to pick up their first, and to date only, European trophy.