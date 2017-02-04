Oxlade-Chamberlain likes 'Wenger Out' post by accident

As social media faux pas go, it's about as bad as it gets, with Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having to explain how he accidentally liked a 'Wenger Out' Twitter post.

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off in the Premier League, the Gunners falling 12 points behind the leaders.

Predictably, Arsenal supporters were less than impressed on social media, with Arsenal Fan TV tweeting a message calling for Wenger to go, which was then liked by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The winger soon realised his mistake and unliked the post, which was seemingly removed by Arsenal Fan TV later on, but not before several screen grabs had been taken to highlight Oxlade-Chamberlain's error.

Look at Ox's most recent like. The players do watch February 4, 2017