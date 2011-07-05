Pardew prepared for Enrique exit

French full-back Clichy completed his move to Eastlands on Monday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £7 million, having cost the Gunners just £250,000 to sign him from Cannes eight years ago.

Clichy's exit leaves Arsene Wenger with just 21-year-old Kieran Gibbs as their only 'senior' left-back, with the youngster having been plagued by injury over the past couple of campaigns.

Former Spain Under-21 international Enrique has been linked with a move to Emirates Stadium - as well as Liverpool - having continually impressed on Tyneside, making more than 100 league appearances since arriving from Villarreal in 2007.

And Pardew admitted that Clichy's departure could increase the likelihood of his full-back leaving St James' Park.

"I don't think it helps the situation," Pardew told BBC Newcastle. "There'll be a lot of speculation about who will replace Clichy and the knock-on effect. It's not helped our cause.

"No one is more keen for him to stay than myself. He was a terrific player for us last year and terrific for the club. We're trying to persuade him to stay, but as he's got a year to run on his contract and has a desire to play Champions League football. At his age it means it'll be difficult to keep him.

"It's one of those where we have to keep watching and hope it falls our way. It would be foolish not to have a back-up plan, which we have, and that will kick into operation if Jose does leave."